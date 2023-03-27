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Help Me Stay On My Recovery Journey

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Taylor

Help Me Stay On My Recovery Journey

Help Me Stay on My Recovery Journey


My name is Amanda, and I’m reaching out for help during a very difficult but important time in my life.


In January 2026, I made the decision to get sober and completely change the direction of my life. Staying sober and continuing in a structured recovery program is extremely important to me, so I recently made the difficult decision to leave Colorado and move to Jackson, California, where I am currently living in a faith-based women’s recovery home.


I made this move because I wanted to be closer to my husband, who is currently incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison. Being closer to him is important to me, but even more importantly, I knew I needed to continue living in a recovery environment where I could stay focused on my sobriety and rebuilding my life.


Since arriving in California, I have been applying for jobs everywhere I can. I am doing everything I can to become financially independent, but unfortunately, I have not been able to find employment yet. I have now exhausted the money I had saved, and my bills are beginning to come due.


Tomorrow, I am going to the local Adult Education Center to enroll in classes so I can work toward getting my GED and begin studying phlebotomy. My goal is to get my education, develop a career, become financially stable, and continue building a healthy and sober life.


Right now, I am struggling to cover my recovery program fees, rent, phone bill, and other basic living expenses. I’m not asking for help because I don’t want to work—I am asking because I am working toward getting back on my feet, and I need a little help getting through this difficult period.


Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. Donations will help me stay in my recovery program, keep a roof over my head, keep my phone connected so I can continue applying for jobs, and give me the stability I need while I work toward my GED and a career in phlebotomy.


If you aren't able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much to me.


I am incredibly grateful for anyone willing to support me, pray for me, encourage me, or simply share my story. I have worked hard to get sober, and I don't want financial hardship to take me away from the recovery program that has become such an important part of my life.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me continue moving forward. ❤️


One day at a time. One step at a time.

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