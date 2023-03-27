Help Me Resolve Debts and Protect My Family

I'm Mohand, and I'm facing a financial crisis that has turned my life upside down. What started as a business transaction spiraled when goods I was entrusted with didn't sell as expected. I now owe $60,000 to three individuals who trusted me, and despite my efforts, I've been unable to repay them.





Without help, I'm facing potential legal consequences that could separate me from my family. I'm doing everything within my power to correct this mistake and set things right.





I'm raising funds to begin resolving these debts responsibly. With your support, I can start repaying what I owe and work toward rebuilding our lives with integrity. Your help would mean so much to my family and me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.