I have been struggling financially and emotionally for 11 months now, ever since I had to move out of my home. I've slept in my car, in a tent, in nightly rooms for rent, and a few nights ago under a road. I cannot do this anymore. It's not sustainable.





I found a monthly room for rent for $550 a month that includes utilities. There's no security deposit, and the person renting it is willing to accept $275 to move in. This is affordable for me, I've been doing odd jobs, advertising myself on Facebook, Craigslist, and the Nextdoor app, and I have weekly customers.





I can't keep paying $50 a night for rooms. This $350 will help me move into stable housing so I can stop the cycle and actually start saving for a car. $275 to move into the room and the other $75 to help me with transportation, possibly a bike in the meantime.





Your support would mean the world to me.





Please share.





I appreciate it so much,

Paul