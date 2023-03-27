Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I lost my job and, as a result, lost my house and car. I've been homeless for the past week. Without a place to shower, clean clothes, or stable shelter, I wasn't able to keep my job.





I have an opportunity to start working again, but I need a motel room to make that happen. A safe place to sleep and get ready for work will let me rebuild from here.





Your support would mean everything to me as I work to get back on my feet.





My name is Jeremiah Gusk and I served on the Loves Park Fire department and United States Army Corps of Engineers. I have a beautiful son that I hope to start seeing again when I am back on my feet. Being homeless has been a very rough road. I have been hospitalized twice now for severe dehydration and trench foot from being on the streets. I don't sleep much for fear of violence from the Rockford streets. I am looking for a little help to get a cheap motel room to start my job. This will give me not only safety but a bathroom, shower and water. It is surprising hard to find fresh water when homeless. Thank you for your time and prayers