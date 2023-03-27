Help Me Get a Reliable Car for My Kids

A few days ago, I was in a horrible car accident. Thankfully I'm okay, but my car is totaled. As a single mom, having a reliable vehicle is a must, my kids go to school an hour away, and I need to make sure they get there when I have them.





Right now I'm facing impound fees on top of my daily bills, and it's overwhelming. There's a used car dealership in my hometown with reliable vehicles in the $5k to $10k range, and I'm hoping to purchase one as soon as possible so my kids can get to school safely and on time.





I hate even asking, but I would deeply appreciate your help.