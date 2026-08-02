Help Me Begin Again

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come." — 2 Corinthians 5:17

My Story

My name is Daniel. Today, I am reaching out to ask for your support as I step forward in faith to obey where I believe God is calling me.

For years, my life was marked by deep brokenness. I lost my family, my business, and my home, eventually ending up homeless and living out of my van in Los Angeles. Much of my past was shaped by choices I deeply regret, and the shame of those decisions—along with the constant reminders in this city—has weighed heavily on me.

But my story didn't end there.

Jesus Christ met me in the middle of my brokenness. He forgave me, gave me new life, and placed a deep desire in my heart to know Him and make Him known. Since surrendering my life to Christ, I have dedicated myself to studying Scripture, growing in faith, and sharing the Gospel with anyone willing to listen.

A New Chapter

Through much prayer, I believe God is leading me to leave California and begin a fresh chapter. While I know that a change of location cannot replace the inner transformation that only Christ provides, I believe that stepping away from an environment filled with painful memories and past temptations will allow me to walk forward faithfully in the new life He has given me.

To make this move and build a stable future, I am raising funds to purchase a small, reliable motor-home.

This motor-home is more than just a vehicle—it will serve as my shelter, my home, and the foundation from which I can rebuild my life. It will enable me to relocate, secure stable employment, continue sharing the Gospel, and work toward becoming fully self-supporting.

Fundraising Goal: $15,000

Rather than buying the cheapest RV available and risking costly breakdowns, my goal is to secure a reliable, safe vehicle that provides a lasting foundation for this new season.

Here is how every dollar will be used:

Expense Category Allocated Amount Reliable used small motor-home $10,500 Registration, title, taxes, & initial insurance $1,500 Essential repairs & immediate maintenance $1,500 Relocation costs, fuel, & emergency reserve $1,500 Total Goal $15,000

I am committed to being a faithful steward of every gift. Any funds received will go directly toward the expenses outlined above.

How You Can Help

Support Financially: If you feel led to give, any amount brings me one step closer to a safe, stable fresh start. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Keep Me in Prayer: If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are deeply appreciated—pray that God continues to direct my steps, provides steady work, strengthens my faith, and uses my life to bring glory to Jesus Christ.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God richly bless you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." — Proverbs 3:5–6



