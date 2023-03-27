Help Manahil Recover After Skull Fracture

Dear friends,





Please help Manahil, 23, a Christian woman at Allied Hospital in Faisalabad. For two years she and her friend Sabir taught the Bible to poor children. For 11 years she and her mother supported the family because of their father's diabetes. They lived in Toba Tek Singh, Punjab province, Pakistan. Her mother died earlier this year from a heart attack.





After that, she and her sisters were in Lahore a week for Manahil's severe dehydration treatment. When they returned, they found their father had sold the house. The next day the new owner put them out on the street. Sabir's family in Gojra took them in, now down to one room, a bathroom, a hand pump for water.





A faulty solar installation had damaged the roof. While assessing it, Manahil fell, broke her skull, and had a successful craniotomy in Faisalabad. As she became conscious, doctors then found a fractured left arm, causing her excruciating pain. Several hundred dollars more are still needed immediately for her arm treatment, hospital bills, medicine, and recovery, as well as pressing needs for her sister Rimsha and the younger sisters. Doctors will not treat her without prior payment.





I have been helping from California. But my wife and I are unable to do it alone. Any amount helps, especially to build momentum to help others to donate.





Pray for Manahil. This year has been very rough. She longs to go back to helping share her Bible stories and nourishing food with young children who have no one else. Please share this story.