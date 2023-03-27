Help Kyle Get to Transplant and Beyond

Kyle is 38 — my husband of 17 years and dad to Lily, Rosie, and Wyatt. He worked 40 to 60 hour weeks so our family could live. I homeschooled our kids and pick up contract work. Kyle carried the bills.

In January he got sick and saw a liver specialist. In May he was put on steroids. They helped him feel better, but they did not help the liver itself. When he came off them, he bottomed out. He could work, then only sleep.

In July he was too sick for a specialist appointment in Lubbock and went to the ER instead. He was septic, and his liver was failing. After four nights at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, he was taken by ambulance to Methodist Dallas. He has been there more than five weeks and recently had surgery to clear infection in his abdomen. When that infection is under control, the hope is he can be listed for a liver transplant.

We have moved to Dallas to be with him. We are still paying our mortgage and bills in San Angelo, plus rent and daily costs here. Kyle is on short-term disability and will move to long-term disability. His income is much lower, with no overtime, and he cannot work.

We are asking for help with living expenses while he is out of work, out-of-pocket costs during this hospital stay, and the medical costs that come with transplant — including anti-rejection medication and follow-up care.

Any gift helps. Sharing this page helps too. Thank you for standing with Kyle and our family.

-Nati



