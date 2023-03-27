Help keep my grandson and our home safe

❤️ Help Me Keep My Grandson and Our Home Safe





A little help while I take time to focus on my heart and getting healthy.





I’m a grandmother raising my 9-year-old grandson, who is in my full custody. Recently, I was diagnosed with heart-related health issues, and my doctor has told me I need to take time away from work, start new medication, and be closely monitored.





My income is our only source of support, so taking time off has put us in a difficult financial situation. I’m hoping to raise just enough to cover our basic needs—food, utilities, and household expenses—until I’m healthy enough to return to work.





I’m not looking for anything beyond what we truly need. My grandson is my entire world, and my biggest priority is making sure he is safe, cared for, and has a stable home while I work on getting better.





If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t, sharing our fundraiser would mean just as much. ❤️