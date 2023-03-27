❤️ HELP KEEP BROOKLYN SAFE ❤️

A little girl is asking to be safe. We need your help to make sure she is heard.

There are moments in life when you realize a child is depending on the adults around her to be her voice. This is one of those moments.

Brooklyn is a little girl who has experienced circumstances no child should have to endure. She has been caught in an incredibly difficult situation involving her mother, CPS, and the courts. Now, the people who love her are fighting to give her what every child deserves: a safe home, stability, security, and the chance to simply be a kid.

Brooklyn has made it very clear where she feels safe. She absolutely does not want to go back to her mother’s home. When CPS had Brooklyn in their care, she asked for her dad.

Those words may seem simple, but coming from a child who is scared and uncertain, they mean everything.

Brooklyn has shared deeply concerning experiences about what she says she experienced while living with her mother. She has described being left alone for long periods of time, including times when her mother would leave the home for much of the day.

She has described situations where men were brought into the home and she was expected to remain in her bedroom. She reported that a 12-year-old boy living in the home attempted to get her to look at his genitals.

She has also described being kept in her bedroom when her mother’s friends were present because her bed would squeak if she moved.

Think about that for a moment.

A child worrying about whether she can leave her own bedroom because her bed might make noise. A child being afraid enough to say she doesn’t want to go home. A child asking for her dad when she is in CPS custody.

Brooklyn shouldn’t have to carry any of this.

There are also serious concerns documented in the legal proceedings involving her mother’s alleged substance use and other circumstances surrounding the case. We understand these are serious allegations, and the court must ultimately determine the facts and what is in Brooklyn’s best interests.

This fundraiser isn’t about revenge. It isn’t about attacking Brooklyn’s mother. It is about one thing: BROOKLYN’S SAFETY.

Her father is fighting to protect his daughter and provide her with the stable home she needs. He is willing to stand in front of the court, spend whatever time and energy is necessary, and fight for Brooklyn.

But legal battles are expensive. When you’re fighting for your child’s safety, the last thing you should have to worry about is whether you can afford the next attorney’s bill, court expense, or travel required to keep fighting.

❤️ THAT’S WHY WE’RE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP.

Your donation will help with:

❤️ Attorney and legal fees

❤️ Court-related expenses

❤️ Travel associated with the case

❤️ Housing and household expenses

❤️ Brooklyn’s school and everyday needs

❤️ Other necessary expenses involved in keeping her safe and stable

No donation is too small. $5 matters. $10 matters. $20 matters. Every share matters.

If you can’t donate, please share this fundraiser. You never know who will see it, who may be able to help, or whose one share could make a difference.

Brooklyn deserves a childhood.

She deserves to wake up knowing where she is going to sleep that night. She deserves to go to school without carrying adult problems on her shoulders. She deserves to laugh, play, make friends, and feel secure.

She deserves to know that when she says “I don’t feel safe,” someone is listening.

She deserves to know that when she asks for her dad, he will fight to be there.

We cannot promise what the court will decide. But we can promise that the people who love Brooklyn will do everything they can to make sure she has someone fighting for her.

This isn’t about winning a battle between adults. It’s about making sure a little girl doesn’t have to fight for her own safety alone.

❤️ PLEASE STAND WITH BROOKLYN. HELP US KEEP HER SAFE. ❤️

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If you can share, thank you. If you can simply keep Brooklyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers, thank you.

Every donation. Every share. Every prayer. It all matters.

❤️

HELP US GIVE BROOKLYN A SAFE PLACE TO CALL HOME.

❤️



