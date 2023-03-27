Help Kathy Through Cancer Treatment

My Aunt Kathy McMillan has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. She will receive months of treatment and possibly surgery, which will require many trips back and forth to Winston.





Our family is asking first for your prayers for Kathy. We're also reaching out for any financial assistance you're able to offer. The costs of her treatment will add up quickly, and your support would mean so much to us during this time.





Our family has already walked this road with my Uncle Ronnie, who battled cancer over the last several years. Thankfully, God intervened and he is now cancer free. We're holding onto that same faith for Kathy. If you know her, you know she is a prayer warrior. We believe that God has this.





Thank you for standing with us.