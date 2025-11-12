Help Kathleen & Skip Through Medical Crisis

On June 1st, I lost my job. Two weeks later, my husband Skip suffered a stroke. He also experienced chest pains that led to open heart surgery,a 2nd stroke. Due to medical challenges, he's since lost his job as well.





We're navigating an incredibly difficult time. I've recently returned to work, and my focus is on keeping our home stable, getting Skip through rehab, and moving toward some semblance of normalcy as he heads into retirement. The funds will help us cover medical expenses and basic necessities during this season.





We've faced some setbacks along the way, but we're determined to get through this. If you're able to contribute, Skip and I are eternally grateful. If contributions aren't possible, we deeply appreciate your prayers.





Thank you for standing with us.