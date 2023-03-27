Help James & Emily Rebuild After House Fire

On September 1st, my best friend and her husband suffered a fire at their home. Everyone is safe, but the house is unlivable due to fire, smoke, and water damage. Although they have insurance, they will be out of their house for months.





James has dedicated his career to public service and helping others in their community. Emily is a teacher who is always willing to do anything for anyone. They're facing months of displacement while their home is being repaired, and they need help replacing what was lost and easing the burden during this difficult time.





They also have two dogs who need care during this period. Your support would mean so much to them as they navigate this unexpected crisis and work toward getting back home.