Help Jade Fight Oral Cancer & Face the Road Ahead

My niece Jade is a devoted wife, mother of six, grandmother, and one of the sweetest and most giving people you could ever know. Just days ago, she underwent a life-changing surgery for oral cancer that removed a significant portion of her tongue and required reconstruction. Now, as she begins the long road to recovery, our family is asking for help.





Jade is currently recovering in the hospital following this major surgery. What she has already been through is incredibly difficult, but surgery is only the beginning.





Once she has recovered enough, the next stage of her treatment is expected to include radiation and possibly chemotherapy. Her treatment and recovery will also involve specialized dental care and potentially significant dental work as a result of the cancer and its treatment. Even after active treatment ends, Jade will require regular appointments, scans, follow-ups, and very close monitoring for at least the next five years.





In what feels like an instant, life for Jade and her family was completely turned upside down and will look very different moving forward.





Jade and her husband, Drew, have been married for 26 years. Together they have raised six children and built their lives around their family. Two of their children are now married, they have a grandson they adore, a granddaughter expected in early September, and another grandchild arriving in February.





There is so much happening in their family right now that should simply be about celebrating new beginnings. Instead, Jade is beginning one of the hardest journeys of her life.





Anyone who knows Jade knows the kind of person she is. She is sweet, strong, incredibly giving, and completely devoted to her husband and children. Her family means everything to her, and they are standing beside her through every step of this fight.





The treatment and recovery associated with oral cancer can bring significant and long-lasting expenses. Major surgery and hospitalization are only the beginning. Radiation, possible chemotherapy, rehabilitation, specialized dental care and dental work, medical supplies, travel for repeated appointments, and years of ongoing follow-up care can create an enormous financial burden for a family. This journey will likely require a move to be closer to the facility that is overseeing Jade's care as they are currently 2 hours away from the hospital. This will be an uprooting to her and to her entire family.





That is why I am asking for help for my niece and her family.





Funds raised through this GiveSendGo will help with Jade's treatment-related medical expenses, dental care, rehabilitation and recovery needs, supplies, travel to and from appointments, and the many costs associated with her continued care over the coming years. There will undoubtedly be needs along this journey that none of us can even predict today.





Our hope is to take even a small part of that burden off their shoulders so Jade and her family can put their energy where it belongs: helping her heal, getting her through treatment, and moving forward together.





Jade has a long road ahead of her, but she also has so much waiting for her on the other side of this fight.





A husband who has loved her for 30 years. Six children who still need their mom. A grandson who needs his grandma. A granddaughter she will soon get to meet. Another grandchild arriving next year. And an entire family that wants many, many more years with her.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will help this family through the months and years ahead. If you aren't in a position to donate, sharing Jade's story is another incredibly meaningful way to help.





Please keep Jade and her family in your thoughts and prayers as she continues to recover and prepares for the next stage of this fight.





Thank you for taking the time to read my niece's story, for sharing it, and for supporting this family when they need it most.





We love you, Jade.