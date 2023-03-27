Help Grandpa Get Back Home

Hi everyone, we are asking for big prayers and any support you can give for William Wilson, better known to us as Grandpa. Recently he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and will start radiation in a couple of weeks. As if that wasnt enough his AC leaked and caused extensive damage to his home. There is mold everywhere and on everything, damaged flooring that is falling through, kitchen damage, and several other areas that desperateley need repair. Unfortunately, his house insurance is not covering the repairs, leaving us to pay for it out of pocket. Right now, Grandpa cannot go back home due to the mold and him being sick. Before he can return the mold and damage have to be repaired and we also need to make his home safer and more accessible for him while he goes through his treatment. We are doing everything we can but the expenses are adding up quickly. All we want is to get Grandpa back into hiss own home, where he can feel safe and comfortable while fighting this battle. Any amount donated will go straight to the repairs, mold removal, flooring, and accessibility improvements needeed to make his home safe again. If you arent able to donate please pray for him, that will mean just as much to us !