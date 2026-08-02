Help Gena Fight Brain Cancer

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Supporting Gena Through the Journey Ahead





Our dear friend/sister, Gena, is courageously fighting brain cancer. She is currently in the hospital, and while she has shown incredible strength and determination, the road ahead will be long and challenging.





As Gena prepares to leave the hospital, one of her greatest and most immediate needs will be in-home care. She will require assistance with daily activities, transportation to medical appointments, medication management, and ongoing support as she continues her recovery and treatment. These services are essential but can also be financially overwhelming.





We are asking our family, friends, neighbors, and community to come together to help ease this burden. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward providing Gena with the care she needs at home, along with medical expenses, rehabilitation, and other necessary living expenses during this difficult season.





If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still make a tremendous difference by:





● Praying for Gena, her family, and her medical team.

● Sharing this fundraiser with others.

● Offering words of encouragement and support.





This is a time for all of us to rally around Gena and remind her that she is not facing this battle alone. Together, we can provide hope, comfort, and the practical support she needs to focus on healing.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Every act of compassion makes a difference.