Help Elijah with Home Repairs and Ministry

Elijah Thompson has a tumor near his spinal cord that needs to be removed. Recently, a tree branch fell on his house and caused almost $10,000 in damages.





While Elijah focuses on his health and recovery, he's also carrying the weight of these home repairs. He runs an abolition ministry (HeritageRestored.org) and wants to continue that work alongside being present with his family, but the cost of fixing his house is making that harder.





If we can help cover the repair costs, Elijah can direct his energy toward his health, his family, and the ministry work that matters to him, without the added stress of figuring out how to pay for the damage.





Your support would mean so much to Elijah and his family during this time. Thank you for standing with him.





This was started by Michael Coughlin and Evan Goubeaux, and if you have questions, we are happy to answer.