Help Courtney Rebuild with Dentures

Our niece Courtney was released from incarceration a week ago and is working to rebuild her life. Two years ago, she rededicated her life to Christ and has been worshiping, praying, and growing ever since.





Due to many years of heavy drug use, Courtney lost all of her teeth. She wants to rebuild her life, but it's difficult without them. We're raising funds to help her get a set of dentures so she can take this next step with confidence.





Her new teeth will help build her confidence and hopefully allow her to secure employment while sharing her testimony.





We're reaching out to our Christian community and family for help. If you're not able to give financially, we ask for your prayers as we navigate this new season together. Thank you for standing with Courtney.