Help Cindy Recover After Heart Surgery

Cindy has recently been admitted to the hospital with a very serious medical issue and will be out of work for a minimum of 6 weeks. She is a single income household and this unexpected emergency medical procedure will put an excessive strain on her finances and ability to cover her routine expenses.





Cindy is facing double bypass heart surgery, and her recovery will keep her away from work creating a concern for her ability to meet her monthly obligations. Without support, the financial pressure during these weeks could add to her stress when she needs to focus on healing.





Your donation will help Cindy cover her everyday expenses while she recovers. Thank you for standing with her during this difficult time.