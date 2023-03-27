Help Chelsea with Medical Bills and Recovery

Our friend Chelsea is wrapping up her Master's in Counseling and navigating a big transition, new career, new home, when an unexpected injury set her back. A little over a month ago, during an exercise class, Chelsea tore her ACL and MCL. She's had several trips to the emergency room and physical therapy appointments, and she'll have surgery as soon as she meets the goals set by her PT and surgeon.





Right now, Chelsea is managing medical bills, physical therapy costs, and the everyday expenses of life while she recovers and prepares for surgery. She will also need to relocate in the next couple of months and will need assistance with packing and moving, as she is unable to lift or walk. Chelsea will need to move from multiple rooms in the house, including going up and down stairs. Post-surgery, Chelsea shares that she may need help with transportation. If you have any questions, please reach out to Jennifer.





Donations will help Chelsea cover medical bills, food, transportation costs, and rent during this season. Your support would mean so much to her as she moves through recovery and this transition in her life. Thank you for standing with Chelsea.