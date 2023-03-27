Help Chef David Recover After Heart Attack

My son David Dickensauge Jr, Chef David to many, was living his dream in New York, cooking for chef David Burke. He was invited to cook at the U.S. Open in Flushing, NY. On Sunday, he had a massive heart attack. He was on life support for 20 minutes. They gave him CPR and used a fib five times. Praise God they brought him back.





But it's going to be a long recovery. David needs long-term rehab and is having a pacemaker put in tomorrow. The medical bills are mounting, and he'll need help with everyday expenses while he heals and can't work.





If you know David, you know he's ready to get back to cooking, even in a medical gown. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. Any help is greatly appreciated.