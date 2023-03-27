Help Carry the Burden for a Faithful Servant

There are some people who spend their lives quietly giving. Kerry is one of those people.





If someone needed help, he would show up. If someone was struggling, he would listen. If someone needed encouragement, prayer, or simply someone willing to walk beside them, Kerry has been that person again and again.





He is the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it more than he did.





Most of his time has been spent pouring into others and serving God and pointing people to Messiah. His faith is not something he simply talks about. It is something he lives.





Kerry has devoted countless hours to helping people in all life situations, with a special focus on those who have been caught in addiction and walking alongside those trying to rebuild their lives. He has given his time, his strength, his prayers, and his heart to people during some of the darkest moments of their lives.





Now he is walking through one of the hardest seasons of his own.





Kerry, still only in his 40s, is battling stage 4 cancer.





Through it all, his faith remains strong. He and his wife, Jess, continue to trust the Father and take each day as it comes. But alongside the physical and emotional weight of cancer has come another burden: growing medical expenses.





Kerry and Jess have always lived humbly. They are not people who are quick to ask others for help. They have spent far more time giving than receiving.





But this is a time when they need people around them. This campaign is an opportunity for all of us to help carry some of the burden that they should not have to carry alone.

Funds raised will help with medical bills, treatments and related expenses, travel and transportation when necessary, and other financial pressures that arise while Kerry fights cancer.





Our hope is to give Kerry and Jess some breathing room so that their attention can be where it belongs: on his health, on one another, and on Yah.





If Kerry or Jess have ever encouraged you, helped you, prayed with you, served beside you, or touched your life in some way, this is an opportunity to pour a little of that love back into them.





And even if you have never met them, we hope Kerry's story reminds you that sometimes the people who spend their lives carrying others need someone to help carry them too.

Please consider giving whatever the Father puts on your heart. No gift is too small.





If you are unable to give financially, please pray.

Pray for healing.

Pray for strength.

Pray for peace for Kerry and Jess and discernment for them as they make some of the hardest decisions they've had to make.

Pray for their families.

Pray for wisdom for his doctors.

Pray for provision.

And pray that throughout this battle, Yah will be glorified.





Please also consider sharing this campaign. One share may place Kerry's story in front of someone who feels called to help.





"Brothers and sisters, you were called for freedom - only do not let your freedom become an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another."

Galatians 5:13





For so many years, Kerry and Jess have lived that kind of life.





Now it is our turn to serve them.