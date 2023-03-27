Help Brian with MRI and Back Pain Costs

I'm raising money to help my family Oldest, Brian, with medical expenses. He's dealing with serious back pain and needs an MRI to figure out what's causing it and what treatment he needs. The funds will help cover the cost of his deductible for this MRI. Any support would mean so much to Brian and our family right now. He is a hard working young man with plenty of Student Loan debt, working full-time while continuing college.

Any and all prayers are welcome! My prayer is not only that he be able to d determine what is wrong, but that it not affect his ability to work (ie weeks out of work).

Thank you for your help thru donations and prayers!