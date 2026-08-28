GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Bekah, Dylan & Baby With a High-Risk Start

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$185 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Preskenis

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Preskenis

Help Bekah, Dylan & Baby With a High-Risk Start

Bekah’s water broke at 31 weeks. Their baby girl will almost certainly need the NICU and possible surgery after birth. Our family is asking for help to stay present while the bills and lost work hours pile up.


Bekah and Dylan were counting down to October 25th to meet their baby girl. Instead Bekah’s water broke early. She is now on the Labor & Delivery floor under the care of a high-risk medicine team. Doctors are also watching baby closely because she is measuring small. As long as Bekah and baby remain stable, she will stay in the hospital for the rest of the pregnancy. When this little girl is born, she is expected to go straight to the NICU, and there is a high chance she will need surgery after delivery.


Bekah is a registered nurse at a local clinic and Dylan is a local Police Officer. Both work taking care of their community, but their priority now is to be at the hospital with their baby girl. They have spent their lives taking care of other people, it is our turn to take care of them.


Facing an early delivery, a small baby, a month's long NICU stay, and possible surgery mean unpaid or reduced work hours. Before the baby comes, costs of hospital stay, extra travel, and medical bills are already starting. The mortgage, utilities, insurance, and everyday bills do not pause because a baby arrived eight weeks early. This fundraiser is to take some of that weight off so Bekah and Dylan can do the only job that matters right now: stay with their daughter.


Gifts will help with:

  1. Lost wages while they are at the hospital instead of at work
  2. Daily costs during a long inpatient and NICU stay
  3. Medical bills and out-of-pocket costs related to delivery, surgery, and NICU care
  4. Supplies and follow-up needs once baby is discharged


If you can give, THANK YOU! If you cannot, please pray for the following:

  1. Baby keeps growing
  2. Safe delivery
  3. Skilled hands in surgery
  4. Peace for Bekah and Dylan
Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $542 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,170 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,000 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve