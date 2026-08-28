Help Bekah, Dylan & Baby With a High-Risk Start

Bekah’s water broke at 31 weeks. Their baby girl will almost certainly need the NICU and possible surgery after birth. Our family is asking for help to stay present while the bills and lost work hours pile up.





Bekah and Dylan were counting down to October 25th to meet their baby girl. Instead Bekah’s water broke early. She is now on the Labor & Delivery floor under the care of a high-risk medicine team. Doctors are also watching baby closely because she is measuring small. As long as Bekah and baby remain stable, she will stay in the hospital for the rest of the pregnancy. When this little girl is born, she is expected to go straight to the NICU, and there is a high chance she will need surgery after delivery.





Bekah is a registered nurse at a local clinic and Dylan is a local Police Officer. Both work taking care of their community, but their priority now is to be at the hospital with their baby girl. They have spent their lives taking care of other people, it is our turn to take care of them.





Facing an early delivery, a small baby, a month's long NICU stay, and possible surgery mean unpaid or reduced work hours. Before the baby comes, costs of hospital stay, extra travel, and medical bills are already starting. The mortgage, utilities, insurance, and everyday bills do not pause because a baby arrived eight weeks early. This fundraiser is to take some of that weight off so Bekah and Dylan can do the only job that matters right now: stay with their daughter.





Gifts will help with:

Lost wages while they are at the hospital instead of at work Daily costs during a long inpatient and NICU stay Medical bills and out-of-pocket costs related to delivery, surgery, and NICU care Supplies and follow-up needs once baby is discharged





If you can give, THANK YOU! If you cannot, please pray for the following: