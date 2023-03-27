Help Ashton Keep a Roof Over His Head

Hi everyone,





My name is Ashton Bilger. If you know me from my YouTube channel, you know how much sharing my music, passions, and voice means to me. Making content and connecting with people through music has

always brought purpose to my life.





Right now, I am facing a very difficult time in my life, and I have to put my pride aside to ask for help.





Due to sudden financial hardship and compounding emergencies such as my vehicle being broken down, my girlfriend losing her job, me losing my job and my rent doubling in price, I am on the verge of losing my home. The threat of homelessness has become very immediate and terrifying for both me and my loved ones. I have tried everything within my power to manage this on my own, but the truth is that without urgent intervention, I will have nowhere safe to live within the next couple

of weeks.





Losing a roof over my head means losing my stability, security, and ability to create music for my wonderful audience for a distant period of time. I want nothing more than to get back to uploading music videos, sharing what I love, but I cannot do that until my basic needs are back in check.





Every single dollar raised through this page is very much valued and thanked upon.





If you have ever enjoyed my music, please consider donating. Even $5 or $10 makes a massive difference right now.





If you aren’t in a position to donate financially, sharing this link with friends or on social media would mean just as much.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this, for your compassion, and for helping me keep a roof over my head during the hardest moment of my life.





With deep gratitude,

Ashton Bilger