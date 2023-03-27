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Help Ant & Elvira thru an Unexpected Medical Crisi

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenna Gracia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elvira Bravo

Help Ant & Elvira thru an Unexpected Medical Crisi

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for prayers and support for my brother Anthony, his wife Elvira, and their family as they face an unexpected and frightening medical crisis. In August, Elvira experienced a serious medical event that changed their lives almost overnight. At this time, she is unable to work, and we simply don't know when she will be able to return. When this first happened, Anthony did what any loving husband would do—he took time away from work to be by his wife's side and help care for her. Because of everything happening, neither Anthony nor Elvira was able to work during the month of August. Anthony has since returned to work, but Elvira still requires care and cannot be left to manage everything on her own. Anthony is now preparing to take another leave from work so that, together with our family, we can make sure Elvira has the care and support she needs. This has taken their household from two incomes to one, while Anthony's income is also being affected by the time he needs to take away from work. And through all of this, they are still Mom and Dad. They still have their younger children at home who depend on them every day. Their oldest son, Isaiah, is currently deployed with the Army and is away from home, so he cannot physically be here to help his family through this difficult time. Unfortunately, while life can change overnight, the bills don't stop. Rent still has to be paid. There are groceries to buy, utilities, transportation, household necessities, expenses for the children, and the additional costs that come with an unexpected medical crisis. We have set a goal of $7,500 to help Anthony and Elvira keep their household stable while Elvira is unable to work and Anthony balances providing for his family with caring for his wife. As their family, we don't want Anthony and Elvira worrying about whether they can put groceries in the refrigerator or keep up with rent while they should be concentrating on Elvira's health and getting their family through this. Asking for help isn't easy, which is why their family is asking for them. If God has placed it on your heart and you are able to give, please know that no donation is too small. Every contribution will go toward helping this family with their essential needs during this difficult time. If you aren't able to donate, we completely understand. You can still help tremendously by sharing this fundraiser and, most importantly, keeping Elvira, Anthony, and their children in your prayers. Our faith reminds us that we don't have to understand God's plan to trust that He is with us through it. Sometimes His blessings come through the kindness, prayers, and generosity of the people He places in our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every prayer, every share, every donation, and every person who has reached out to support this family. Please continue to pray for Elvira's health, for strength for Anthony, and for peace and stability for their children as they walk through this together. May God bless you for being a blessing to Anthony and Elvira during a time when they truly need it.


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