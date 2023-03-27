Help Angela Through Her Recovery

My sister-in-law Angela Greer had an accident and fell, breaking her neck in two places. She had emergency surgery and is now in the hospital experiencing paralysis from the neck down. Right now, the swelling needs to go down before doctors can determine the full extent of her injury.





When she's stable, Angela will be transferred to Atlanta for treatment. We're facing significant expenses in the coming weeks and months, hospital bills, treatment costs, travel, and everything that comes with a recovery like this.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for your prayers and love.