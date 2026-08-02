Help Alexsander and Zulay After Earthquake

My name is Alex, and I'm raising money to help my cousin-in-law Alexsander Estrada Rios and his cousin Zulay, who live in Pereira, Colombia.





This past Monday, August 10th, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, and Alexsander and Zulay lost their family home. Alexsander is 51 years old and severely mentally challenged. His father passed away 4 years ago, and his mother abandoned him at birth. Thankfully he is under Zulay's care, but it is very demanding because Alexsander has to be fed, changed and bathed like a baby. Right now, both of them have nowhere to live and are sheltering in a neighbor's home.





With everything in Pereira at a standstill, there is no known time when things will get back to normal. The donations will help Alexsander and Zulay get a place to stay while their home can be repaired, as well as medicine, diapers, wheelchair and food for Alexsander. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time. God Bless you.