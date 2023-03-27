Help a single mother Get in our Home Before Winter

Just over a year ago, I had spinal fusion surgery. Complications from my recovery meant I couldn't return to work without restrictions, and my employer let me go after holding my job as long as they could.





I've relocated while I'm still figuring out what's happening with my health. I've received new diagnoses and have ablations scheduled for the next few weeks. I put everything I had toward the move and getting set up, but the utilities weren't ready in time. I had to rent somewhere temporarily, which used up what I'd set aside for the plumber and electrician.





I need help covering the rest of those costs so I can get into my home before winter arrives. After my ablations and recovery, I hope to get the okay from my doctor to look for full-time work again, but with winter coming, I won't have time to do that before the freeze.





If you can find it in your heart to help, I'm so grateful.