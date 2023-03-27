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Help a Mom Through a Serious Health Crisis

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byYekaterina Kagan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marissa Sarace

Help a Mom Through a Serious Health Crisis

I’m creating this fundraiser for someone very close to me who has been going through a serious and prolonged health crisis for the past 15 months and now needs help keeping her family financially afloat while she recovers.


For privacy reasons, I’m not sharing her name publicly. She is a mother who has always worked hard to care for her children and her home, but over the past 15 months her health has declined to the point that everyday life has become extremely difficult.


Her symptoms have been debilitating, and her mom has been staying with her to help care for the children, manage the household, and support her through daily life while she works toward recovery.

For 15 months, she has been doing everything she can to survive this financially using her own savings. She has now reached the point where those savings are gone, and she is struggling to keep up with her mortgage, utilities, groceries, household expenses, and the everyday costs of raising her children.


The goal of this fundraiser is simple: to give her some breathing room while she heals. Donations will go toward her mortgage, utilities, groceries, and other essential household expenses.


She is a very private person, and asking for help like this is not easy. That is why I am organizing this on her behalf and keeping identifying details out of the fundraiser.


If you are able to contribute, any amount would mean more than you know. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing the fundraiser would also be incredibly helpful.


She has spent the last 15 months fighting to get her life back. We are hoping that giving her some financial stability will allow her to focus on healing, being present for her children, and rebuilding her life.


Thank you so much for helping this family through an incredibly difficult chapter. 🙏


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