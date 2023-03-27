Help a Mom Rebuild After Leaving Abuse

Hello my name is Autumn and i was asked to set this up by Toni Smalley for a local resident here in Bellevue Illinois who is really just down on her luck. We are raising money to help a mom of four who is working to rebuild her life after leaving over a decade of domestic abuse. Her car broke down, and after putting over $2,000 into repairs, it's still not operable. Without reliable transportation, she lost her job as a home care worker, a position that was helping her move forward.





Right now, she's two months behind on rent and just started a new job, but it doesn't pay enough to cover everything her family needs. She's facing a choice between fixing her car so she can work, or finding a way to keep up with rent and put food on the table for her kids.





She needs help with a reliable vehicle, whether that's repairing hers or getting a replacement, and support to catch up on rent or get a more affordable place and cover basic necessities for her family while she gets back on solid ground. Your support would mean so much to her and her children during this critical time.