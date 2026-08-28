Help a Believer in Israel Save Her Home

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Messiah, I am writing to you with a heavy but humble heart from Israel. I am currently facing an overwhelming financial, medical, and housing crisis that has completely depleted my life savings and put me at immediate risk of losing my home. I do not have a large social network or connections to share my story, so I am trusting the Lord and the Body of Messiah to hear my cry. The Financial and Housing Crisis Following the passing of my late mother, my family faced a devastating legal battle due to a lawsuit filed against her estate. Because I had previously drawn more money from the estate to secure and buy my home, I was held responsible for paying off this massive debt. To prevent total legal disaster, I had to drain every single penny of my personal savings—giving 66,000 ILS to the receivership. To cover the rest of the debt, my 92-year-old aunt kindly lent me 80,000 ILS, but under one strict condition: the estate manager forced me to sign an agreement to sell my home to ensure she gets repaid. Furthermore, because the Israel Land Authority unexpectedly took 40% to 60% of my mother’s estate, the remaining funds were completely wiped out, leaving me with additional heavy debts to my brother and the estate manager's legal fees. My deepest prayer and cry right now is to raise enough support so I can repay these debts and avoid being forced to sell my home. The Severe Dental and Medical Emergency To make things even harder, I am currently unemployed due to health issues caused by my previous job, living on a low benefit of about 5,000 ILS. Before realizing that my savings would be completely wiped out by the legal crisis, I suffered a severe dental emergency. One of my teeth broke completely. I had to commit to an immediate treatment costing 7,000 ILS, which I split into 4 active payments of 1,800 ILS each. Because I was terrified to eat on the broken tooth, I was forced to chew exclusively on the other side of my mouth, which severely aggravated a pre-existing issue. This caused a massive flare-up, leaving me in agonizing pain. Now, I urgently need extensive treatments on that side costing an additional 30,000 ILS. This dental care is vital and time-sensitive: I have been diagnosed with severe osteoporosis, but my doctor strictly warned me that I cannot safely start my essential bone medication (Fosalan) until all active dental issues are completely resolved, due to a severe risk of jaw bone necrosis. My Immediate Survival Need Right now:

My monthly survival is mathematically impossible. Out of my 5,000 ILS unemployment benefits, 1,800 ILS goes to the active dental payments and 1,270 ILS goes to my mortgage. This leaves me with almost nothing for food, bills, or basic living expenses, and there is great uncertainty about my upcoming unemployment payments. I even had to sell my ceramic kiln just to cover immediate credit card bills. I know that the Lord uses these difficult trials to strengthen, mold, and build our character. I am doing everything I can to survive, but I cannot fund this urgent medical care or save my home on my own. The total debt I am facing to completely clear the claims and fully secure my home is around $135,000 (500,000 ILS). However, I am setting my initial goal much lower at $20,000 just to survive this immediate 4-month crisis, cover the urgent dental surgeries, and stop the immediate pressure on my housing status. Every dollar gives me a fighting chance. How You Can Help

Note for US Donors: Since my bank is in Israel, the campaign goal is displayed in Shekels (ILS). $20 USD is about 75 ILS, and $50 USD is about 185 ILS. Your US card will automatically convert it when you donat

Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, or more, every single dollar will go directly toward helping me pay off the urgent debts to save my home, cover my medical needs, and survive these next 4 months. If you cannot give, please click the "Pray" button on this page to lift me up in prayer. Your prayers mean the world to me. May the Lord bless you abundantly for your kindness, transparency, and love. Thank you so much, Hila