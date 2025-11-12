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Help 4 Jayj

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJodi Trujillo

Help 4 Jayj

❤️ Help Jayj & Jodi Through Another Difficult Chapter

A story of love, faith, perseverance, and a life changed in an instant.

Before September 11, 2023, Jayj was a go-getter.

He loved his job at country club in Hawaii. He loved taking drives to the North Shore. He loved his family, his friends, his dog Bob, and most importantly, he loved serving the Lord.

Jayj was the kind of person who would drop everything to help someone else. If you needed him, he was there.

He was outspoken about his faith in Jesus and wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he believed was right.

And for me, Jayj wasn’t just my husband.

He was my partner in fun.

He was the person I could laugh with, go on adventures with, and simply enjoy life with.

We never imagined how quickly all of that could change.


September 11, 2023

On September 11, 2023, Jayj suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

Our lives changed in an instant.

He required a craniotomy, and following the surgery, Jayj suffered another stroke—this time an ischemic stroke.

He survived, but the strokes left lasting and devastating effects.

Jayj was left with left-side paralysis, eyesight damage, and significant disabilities that left him completely dependent on others for his daily care.

The man who once jumped in to help everyone else now needed someone to help him.

And that someone became me.


Learning a New Life

When Jayj came home from rehabilitation, I became his primary caregiver.

I had to learn how to care for my husband in ways I never imagined I would.

His medications.

His appointments.

His mobility.

His personal care.

His safety.

His changing medical needs.

The countless little things that become part of everyday life when someone you love can no longer care for themselves.

I can’t simply leave Jayj at home and go to work outside the home. He needs me.

So my role as his wife has also become a full-time caregiving responsibility.

IHSS has helped make it possible for me to provide the care Jayj needs while also helping us financially.

But then something happens that changes everything again.


Now Jayj Is Fighting Sepsis

Because of Jayj’s paralysis and disabilities, he is at a much higher risk for infections and other complications.

And right now, Jayj is in the hospital fighting sepsis.

It is frightening to see the man I know and love lying in a hospital bed fighting another battle.

But this hospitalization doesn’t just bring fear for Jayj’s health.

It also brings a significant financial hardship for us.

Because Jayj is receiving care in the hospital, I cannot claim my IHSS caregiver hours while he is hospitalized.

That means the income we depend on is interrupted at the very time when we are facing additional expenses.

Our bills don’t stop because Jayj is in the hospital.

Our household expenses continue.

Transportation continues.

Medical-related expenses continue.

Food and everyday necessities continue.

And we don’t know what Jayj will need once he is finally able to come home.


We Need Help

Asking for help is not easy.

I would much rather be working, providing for our family, and building our future.

But our life changed on September 11, 2023.

I can’t work outside the home because Jayj needs me here to care for him.

For nearly three years, I have walked beside my husband through the aftermath of his strokes, learning how to care for him and helping him navigate a life neither of us ever expected.

And now we’re facing another battle.

We are asking for help so that I can continue to be where I need to be—with Jayj—without the added fear of how we will cover our basic expenses during this hospitalization.

Funds raised will help with:

  1. Household and everyday living expenses
  2. The loss of IHSS income during Jayj’s hospitalization
  3. Transportation expenses
  4. Medical-related expenses
  5. Jayj’s needs when he returns home
  6. Other unexpected expenses that come with his ongoing care


Please Stand With Us

Jayj has spent much of his life being the person who helped others.

The man who would drop everything when someone needed him.

The man who loved Jesus and wasn’t afraid to speak about his faith.

The man who loved his family, his friends, his dog Bob, and the simple joy of taking a drive to the North Shore.

Now Jayj is the one who needs someone to stand beside him.

And I’m going to keep standing beside him.

Just as he once dropped everything to help others, we are asking others to help us now.

If you are able to give, any amount will make a difference.

If you can’t give financially, sharing this fundraiser can help us more than you know.

And most importantly, please pray for Jayj.

Pray that his body will fight this infection.

Pray for healing and strength.

Pray for wisdom for his doctors and nurses.

Pray for me as I continue to care for my husband.

And pray for the road ahead.

We don’t know exactly what that road will look like.

But we know the One who walks it with us.

We are taking this one day at a time.

Thank you for taking the time to hear Jayj’s story.

Thank you for loving him.

Thank you for praying.

Thank you for sharing.

And thank you for helping us through this difficult chapter.

With love and gratitude,

Jodi & Jayj ❤️


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