Hearts In Sync needs your help!





Well my friends, the time has come....(to raise the roof and have some fun).

Not really. The time has come for me to admit that I cannot do it all alone.

I started a small charity two and a half years ago and I'm at the point that I need some help. If you're in Cache Valley and can possibly volunteer to help organize donations at storage, that would be greatly appreciated. I would also tremendously appreciate any financial support anyone could offer in order to keep this little heart dream going.

A little about Hearts in Sync.

It initially started when I found out that there were 4 women who were pregnant and going through recovery for addiction. So I wanted to have a Baby Shower for them to try to ease some of the burden that I thought they were probably facing. But since I'm a bit of an OCD overachiever, I actually collected and cleaned up enough stuff for 40 babies. I then had a couple of giveaways at my storage unit for the excess baby items.

During one of these giveaways, I was stunned to learn that women leaving the local domestic violence shelter received assistance obtaining housing but it is COMPLETELY EMPTY when they moved in.

I met my first Mom shortly thereafter in May 2024. She and her two kids had been sleeping on a vinyl floor for two weeks with one pillow and two blankets. Their clothing was their only additional possession, packed in ripped trash bags. I spoke with her for over an hour and barely made it to my car and around the corner before I started sobbing. I was overwhelmed with emotions and questions. How are these women supposed to restart their lives without even the basic furnishings or kitchen items after so much trauma? And the multiple issues they still have to address?

So, for two and a half years I've been scouring the local free pages and Marketplace for free or low cost household items.

I help them with furniture, linens, clothes, shoes, school supplies, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, etc.

I've built up an inventory of standard items and my goal is to have them set up within one week of initial contact. This adventure has now grown into assisting formerly unhoused individuals, those in recovery, low income families, new Moms, the local warming center and others in need in the community.

Our logo was designed to reflect a community of full hearts connected by our heartbeats to those who may feel alone and empty. I also wanted God to be reflected in our mission so the initials of our name are HIS.

The song Less Like Me by Zach Williams was an inspiration to stop waiting for the "right" time and commit to doing something now.

I've witnessed many families succeed, and some continue to struggle. I've also learned some hard lessons, both emotional and financial. But, the gratitude shown by these broken hearts make it all worth it.

Any financial donations will be used to continue to pay rising storage fees, fuel costs (currently over $1,000 per month), purchasing hygiene items and cleaning supplies, laundry costs, gym membership (a place for our unhoused friends to shower), "business" costs associated with building our website, insurance, state and federal registrations and legal counsel.

While 90% of the items disbursed are obtained at no cost, there are recurring costs associated with supplies to refurbish, clean and repair furniture as well as to provide such basics as toilet paper. While COVID brought most people to appreciate toilet paper in a new way, I'm amazed by how many people still don't have access to this fundamental necessity.

I was going to call it quits last year, just one more family to help and then I was done. At our first meeting, I threw a large pack of toilet paper to a 10 year old boy and he began sobbing uncontrollably. He kept saying, "Mom, Mom she brought us toilet paper. We have toilet paper! We don't have to steal napkins anymore!"





Sometimes love looks a lot like a roll of toilet paper.

-Not (yet) a 501c3 non-profit





Please send all inquiries to heartsinsyncorg@gmail.com .

If you are unable to donate financially, please pray for discernment. That I may grow stronger in my conviction that this is what God has planned for me. And that I may have the strength to overcome this and future obstacles.

Thank you for your kindness. ❤️



