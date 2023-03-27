He Survived. Now Help Mike Rebuild.

Six days.





That's how long Michael Fuentes survived alone underground after a fishing trip turned into something almost unimaginable.

Mike had gone fishing near an area locals call “the waterfall,” part of an extensive storm-drain tunnel system. While exploring the tunnels, he climbed a wall roughly 30 feet high and continued farther into the system.





When he tried to return in the darkness, the climb he remembered became a 30-foot drop.

Mike walked off the edge.





He landed with the impact concentrated through his left leg, catastrophically injuring his ankle. Unable to walk and unable to climb back out, he was trapped underground.

For six days, he couldn't get anyone's attention.





Then the rain came.





Flash flooding began filling the tunnel system. Mike pulled himself into a side tunnel and carried approximately 250 yards until he reached a grate where he could finally see the sky.





He screamed for help until he passed out.

When he woke up, he screamed again.

Someone finally heard him.

911 was called, and rescuers pulled Mike from the tunnel alive.





But six days underground with a devastating open injury had taken an enormous toll. Doctors discovered serious infection and dead bone. Despite aggressive medical treatment and surgery, his foot could not be saved.

Mike's left leg was amputated.





And still, his response has been gratitude.





He lost part of his leg.





He did not lose his life.





Mike believes completely that God carried him through the darkness, the pain, the hunger and the flooding and brought him out alive when the outcome could very easily have been different.





Now begins another journey.





Mike faces healing from the amputation, rehabilitation, adapting to life with a changed body, eventual prosthetic care, rebuilding his ability to work, and learning what independence looks like in this next chapter.

He has already begun.





Within days of surgery, Mike was working with staff and learning how to move safely with a walker. His determination hasn't disappeared with his leg.





But determination doesn't make recovery inexpensive.





Mike was uninsured when the accident occurred, and the complete financial impact is still unknown. Medical bills are only one part of what lies ahead. Rehabilitation, prosthetic and mobility needs, transportation, adaptive equipment, daily living expenses during recovery, and eventually rebuilding sustainable income will all be part of this process.





We've established an initial goal of $25,000 to help Mike through this first stage of recovery.

Funds may be used toward:

- Medical and rehabilitation expenses

Prosthetic, mobility and adaptive needs

- Transportation related to treatment and recovery.

- Basic living expenses while Mike is unable to return to normal work

- Equipment and practical needs that help restore independence

- Other directly related recovery expenses as they become known

- We will update this page as Mike's recovery progresses and his longer-term needs become clearer.





This isn't a fundraiser asking anyone to feel sorry for Mike.





It's an invitation to help a survivor rebuild.

Mike has a long road ahead of him, and anyone who knows him knows exactly how he's going to approach it:

One day at a time.

Whatever that day requires.

Leaving it all on the field.





If you're able to give, thank you.





If you're unable to give financially, please share Mike's story and pray for his continued healing, strength and direction.





One of the Scriptures that has spoken powerfully over this experience is Psalm 40:1–2:

“I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.”





For Mike, those words aren't abstract anymore.





God heard his cry.





Now we help him take the next steps.





All glory to Jesus Christ.





— Mike & Tamara