Happy 50th Jennifer - Ronald McDonald House

For Jennifer's 50th and in place of flowers or gifts, she's asking that donations be made to The Ronald McDonald House at Central DuPage Hospital.





This location is very close to our hearts. We stayed there when Luke was in the NICU for 4 weeks and when Addyson was in the NICU for about 10 days. The work that they do to make each and every family comfortable is amazing.





Thank you for your donation, it means so much to us.