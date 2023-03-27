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Hammering Down For Katie!!

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Hammering Down For Katie!!

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$500 CAD

Fundraiser created byChelsea Cox

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carolyn Jacobs

Hammering Down For Katie!!


Hi everyone, my name is Chelsea Cox, and I am the older sister of the most incredible, kind hearted and loving person — Katie Jacobs. ❤️

On March 11th, 2026, Katie’s entire life changed in an instant. A tragic accident with a drunk driver caused a devastating spinal cord injury at C4-C5 level, leaving Katie a quadriplegic. At 32 years old, my sister is learning how to live life from a wheelchair.

She has fought incredibly hard for every bit of progress she has made but, The simplest parts of everyday life now require accessibility equipment and major changes.


All I have ever wanted through this journey is to help my sister come home and begin living the life that was waiting for her. ❤️ 


Katie and Heidi deserve to finally be in their own home, together in a space that is safe and accessible for Katie. We are so close, but we still need help getting them there.

From the bottom of my heart, I am asking anyone who feels led to help us finish Katie’s home. Every dollar raised will go toward completing what still needs to be done. 


This has always been about Katie. About Heidi. About home. About giving my sister Katie and her Partner Heidi the chance to move forward with their life.

Please help us and know that from the very deepest place in our hearts we are truly thankful !!! ❤️ 



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