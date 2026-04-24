Gospel Outreach Mission to Fortaleza, Brazil

I am praising God for the exciting opportunity to participate in an evangelism trip to Fortaleza, Brazil, where we will be sharing the Gospel in local schools and at an open-air crusade. The current schedule is to arrive in Fortaleza on November 1, 2026.





By God's blessings, my flights and accommodations for my upcoming mission trip have already been secured, a testament to His provision. Now, I am seeking additional support to cover food, ground transportation, and translators.





Not everyone is called to go, but everyone can send those who are called. Whether through finances or prayer, your contribution matters. Every donation, regardless of size, empowers us to fulfill the Great Commission. Together, we can reach countless individuals in the Fortaleza area, sharing the message of hope, salvation, and healing.





If you are unable to contribute financially at this time, please consider supporting this endeavor through your prayers. Your intercession is invaluable and deeply appreciated.





Grace and peace to you from God our Father and our Lord Christ Jesus.





Mr. Bill