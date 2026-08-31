Gary Dawson Stroke Journey

Hi friends and family,

I’m reaching out with a heavy heart and a request for help. My dad has suffered three strokes. We spent 2 long weeks at Methodist, fighting for answers and solutions.





He has blockages throughout his brain as well as in the femoral artery. His doctors were able to place a stent in the left carotid, but he still has a long road of recovery and a lot of treatment ahead of him.





He lost a significant amount of vision in both eyes, which will require multiple ongoing visits to the ophthalmologist resulting in possible replacement of glasses every couple of months due to vision changes. His memory comes and goes and the pain is at times unfathomable.





This has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain time for our family. Spending two weeks in the hospital really takes a toll on you. Jamie and Susan switched off every other day/night.





Because of the strokes and the ongoing recovery, Dad is unable to work for the foreseeable future. The medical bills, ongoing care, and everything that comes with supporting him through this are adding up fast. He still has multiple appointments with vascular and neurosurgeons, and will be going through quite a bit of therapy trying to regain all that was lost.





If you’re able to help in any way—whether through a donation, adding him to your prayers or church family prayers or by sharing this post—it would mean the world to us. Every bit of support helps us focus on what matters most: getting Dad the care he needs and walking this road with him.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any kindness you can offer. We’re so grateful for the love and support around us.💙