Fund Open Source Medical Infrastructure

We build and maintain free, open-access research platforms, a disease-repurposing database, a vaccine safety reference, a patient registry, and more. These tools are available to researchers, clinicians, and patients worldwide at no cost.





Keeping these platforms running requires ongoing hosting and development work. Your donation funds the infrastructure and technical support that keeps them accessible and up to date for everyone who relies on them.





Thank you for supporting open science and research that serves the public good.