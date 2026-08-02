Freedom for Damon Richardson

# Help Damon Jerome Richardson Continue His Fight for Justice





Our family is asking for your support for Damon Jerome Richardson.





Damon's legal history spans nearly four decades and involves two separate criminal cases that are often misunderstood or confused. We want to be transparent about both.





In 1988, Damon was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. Years later, after extensive litigation, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted him habeas corpus relief after finding that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence affecting the credibility of a key witness. That conviction was ultimately set aside.





While Damon was awaiting trial on that capital murder case, he became involved in criminal activity that resulted in a separate conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity. He is currently serving the sentence from that case.





We are not asking anyone to ignore the mistakes that were made or to excuse unlawful conduct. Instead, we are asking people to consider the full history of his case and the extraordinary circumstances that surrounded it.





Our family believes that the years Damon spent defending himself against a capital murder conviction that was later overturned had a profound impact on the course of his life. We also believe that every person deserves access to the courts, competent legal representation, and the opportunity to have legitimate legal issues reviewed fairly.





Funds raised through this campaign will be used only for lawful purposes related to Damon's legal efforts and support, including attorney fees if applicable, obtaining court records and transcripts, investigative work, expert review, filing fees, and other expenses permitted by law and by GiveSendGo's policies.





We are committed to being transparent. We encourage everyone to review the publicly available court records and make an informed decision.





Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or simply keep Damon and our family in your prayers, we sincerely appreciate your time and consideration.





Thank you for standing with our family as we continue to seek justice through the legal system.



