Free Fort Johnson Baptist Church's Debt From Fire

On September 9, 2021, lightning struck the steeple of Fort Johnson Baptist Church during a storm, and the fire that followed destroyed the sanctuary down to the cinderblocks. The church never missed a Sunday — they relocated and kept meeting while rebuilding over the next two and a half years, at a cost of $1.5 million. Insurance covered part of it. The rest became debt this church has carried ever since.

Today, approximately $419,000 remains. This isn't debt from mismanagement — it's debt from recovering after a disaster, and it's been quietly sitting in the background of this church's budget for years, limiting what they can put toward ministry and reaching their community.

Hope Unburdened is a video series documenting Fort Johnson's journey to pay that debt off completely — out loud, in public, together. Every gift is tracked publicly and designated for Fort Johnson's debt payoff.

Our goal is simple: free this church to put its full resources back into reaching the people around it, instead of paying down a debt from a fire nobody saw coming. Every gift, no matter the size, moves that number down.