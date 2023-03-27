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Financial Support for Anesca's Cancer Battle

GoalR 100,000 ZAR
RaisedR 5,400 ZAR

Fundraiser created byMarinus Appelgryn

Financial Support for Anesca's Cancer Battle

For more than a year, Anesca Appelgryn has been fighting breast cancer.


Anyone who has faced cancer, or watched someone they love go through it, knows that the battle is about so much more than the diagnosis itself. There are appointments, treatments, medications, procedures, recovery, emotional exhaustion, and countless unexpected expenses that continue to pile up.


Recently, Anesca underwent surgery and, heartbreakingly, had to lose one of her breasts as part of her cancer treatment. It is difficult to put into words the physical and emotional weight of everything she has endured and continues to endure.


Although Anesca has medical insurance, the costs that are not covered have continued to accumulate. Her savings have been depleted, and the bills and everyday expenses keep coming. She is currently unable to work while she recovers, leaving her dependent on her mom for care and support during this incredibly difficult time.


Right now, we want to help take one burden off her shoulders.


We are asking for help from anyone who knows Anesca, and even from those who have never met her but feel moved to help. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference. Your donation can help cover the expenses that insurance does not, give her some financial breathing room, and allow her to focus on what truly matters right now. Healing.


Cancer is already an exhausting fight. No one should have to face the fear of mounting bills while trying to recover.


If you are able to donate, thank you. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us. Every share has the potential to reach someone who can help.


Most importantly, please keep Anesca in your thoughts as she continues this fight.


Thank you for standing beside her during one of the most difficult chapters of her life. ❤️

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