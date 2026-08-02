Fighting for Alina, Prayer & Hope for Her Healing

Hello world, We are Denzel and Sarah the parents of 4 beautiful children.

But it’s with heavy hearts one of our babys, our oldest baby girl was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

It is a rare heart disease which only leads to having a heart transplant. And IT DID.





Our daughter Alina Sophia Washington received her new heart on September 4th, 2024, 5 days before her 5th birthday.

A heart transplant is not a cure; it is only a solution for as long as the heart wants to work with the new body it is in.

She is on immunosuppressants for the rest of her life. Following her recent hospital admission, we received the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with a rare cancer known as Smooth Muscle Tumors. As of right now there is no cure or chemotherapy that could help these tumors decrease or go away.

They just keep growing and multiplying.

Alina has been bedridden for the last couple of months.

We pray to God every day to give my whole family strength to get through this journey we are still on.

As it is not easy for her brothers to see theirs sister this way, it’s not fair to them either to be home without their sister every night. They miss her and most importantly she misses them , her home , her bed , her toys. She misses her life outside these 4 walls.





We live 2 hours and 30 minutes from the hospital and we have to travel to and from the hospital as we can’t all stay here with her. Therefore mom or dad have to sacrifice leaving Alina in this difficult situation that no parent should have to endure or choose between one or the other.

There are stretches of four or five days where her brothers don't see her at all. Since we’re soo far, and she desperately needs the warmth of her family because all in all love cures the heart.





We created this fund hoping to secure financial support for Alina's upcoming hospital stays. Your generosity will help us access advanced treatments to give Alina the best possible quality of life.





Unfortunately, everyday bills and providing food for our children don't pause during a medical crisis. Any donation is greatly appreciated. We are so grateful to anyone who can help our family navigate this hardship.

Thank you for reading and opening your hearts to Alina.



