Fight Election Fraud & Deception in Sumner County

Now it is time to Fight...no longer to be ignored! I need YOUR help to FIGHT against lies, deception and election fraud!! Please donate today!





I ran for School Board in District 8 of Sumner County TN, home for 30 yrs. I unknowingly entered a world of lies, deception and fraud...





My opponent Meghan Breinig listed a fake residence - a vacant lot - on her campaign financials - I questioned the Sumner County Election Commission....I got ignored

My opponent voted Republican but aligned with liberal ideology. Voters challenged her with the TN GOP....but got ignored

I spent, money, knocked on 1,000+ doors, had 10 times more signs and spoke to hundreds of voters who supported me. I was winning the primary!...but I did not, polls showed I lost by 140 votes. I found 163 Democrats who voted Republican. I alerted the Secretary of State. They told me I was a day late....I got ignored.

I contacted the TN Bureau of Ethics and Finance - not their jurisdiction...I got ignored

August 1, 2024 polls show my opponent won. Problem was she was still fabricating lies about where she lived. How can a family of 5 live in a tiny camper with no power, water, sewer, or air conditioning in the heat of the summer? Not possible! I contacted the Sumner County Election Commission - they said it was OK....I got ignored

109 voters and I signed a petition the District Attorney with lots of evidence....we were ignored

I hired an attorney to request a hearing in Sumner County Chancery...silence for 10 months, then recently my day in court was denied...I was ignored

Now it is time to Appeal - no longer to be ignored!!! I will need YOUR help to appeal. Please donate any amount! Lets fight election fraud together!



















