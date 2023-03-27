Father-in-law had major stroke

In July 2025, our family’s lives changed when my father-in-law suffered a major stroke. At only 70 years old, he was forced to stop working and has been left with significant challenges, including aphasia and apraxia that make communication difficult, limited function in his right hand, and memory problems.





My husband, his oldest son, and I have become his primary caregivers. My husband visits him every evening, while I have taken on the responsibility of helping manage his bills, medical benefits, paperwork, and everything else that has become difficult for him to handle on his own. When we began helping, we had to start from scratch because he could no longer remember passwords or keep track of important paperwork and accounts.

As we worked to get his finances and utilities back in order, we discovered that he had nearly $8,000 in unpaid medical bills from a small heart incident the year before his stroke. We also learned that his medical insurance coverage was much more limited than we had realized. Because of his very limited income, I was able to help him qualify for some state assistance to cover certain ongoing medical expenses, but unfortunately, the bills from his previous heart incident and his recent stroke remain.





He currently receives just under $700 a month in Social Security. After paying his regular utility bills and home insurance, there is very little left, making it impossible for him to keep up with the medical debt. Altogether, he now has more than $11,500 in medical bills , plus the $8,000 from the older bill related to his heart and stroke that we desperately need help paying.





Our goal is simple: to give him some financial relief and help get his medical debt behind him. He has already been through so much physically and emotionally, and we don't want the burden of these bills to add even more stress to his recovery.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family and would go directly toward helping pay down his medical debt. If you aren't able to donate, sharing his fundraiser with others would also be an incredible help.





Thank you for taking the time to read his story, support our family, and help give my father-in-law a little peace during an incredibly difficult chapter of his life.





For protection of his family we aren't using a real profile photo. I'm trying to surprise his family and help them get out of this medical debt. Thank you for your understanding and help.