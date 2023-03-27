Family support fund for Boden

Our grandson, Boden, came into the world much earlier than expected, and he is currently receiving care in the NICU.





As anyone who has had a premature baby in their family knows, the NICU journey can be a long and uncertain one. Right now, our family's focus is simply on Boden—being there with him, supporting his parents, celebrating every bit of progress, and taking things one day at a time.





We've been incredibly grateful for the love, prayers, messages, and offers of help we've received from friends and family. Many people have asked what they can do, so we created this fundraiser as a way for those who would like to help.





The funds raised will help with the additional expenses that come with having a baby hospitalized away from home—travel to and from the hospital, meals, lodging when needed, and other day-to-day living expenses that accumulate during an extended NICU stay. Our hope is simply to make it a little easier for Boden's family to spend as much time as possible where they want to be: by his side.





There is absolutely no expectation to give. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing Boden's story mean just as much to our family.





Boden may have arrived early, but he is already very loved and surrounded by people rooting for him.





Thank you for loving our little guy and for walking alongside our family during his NICU journey.