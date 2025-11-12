Ethans BSSM Journey: Off to Redding for Training!

Hey friends and family!





As many of you know, I've had it in my heart for a while to go to Bethel Church in Redding California for ministry training! After sensing the call to go for about a year, with much prayer and support, I stepped out in faith to apply and visit the school in person to check it out! Upon arriving in Redding to check out the school I immediately felt soo much peace and God orchestrated things in such an amazing way that I knew deep in my heart I'm called to do first year! So on that note I am excited to announce that I have been accepted into Bethel Supernatural School of Ministry (BSSM), and I I'm starting year 1 this September!





This is a total faith move and I want to be obedient to where I feel God wants me to be, but the cost required is currently beyond my capabilities, so I am reaching out to my friends and family for both prayer and financial support! If you feel the Lord prompting you to sow into my tuition or cover my time at BSSM in prayer, I would be deeply honored to have you partner with me in what God is doing here! I have put the current fund raising breakdown of the target total and specific costs for the year of study that I’m fundraising for! Thank you so much for reading and prayerfully considering partnering with me and my future study! Love and appreciate all of your support! God Bless!





Current Target: $10,000 USD ($16,885 NZD)

This should cover Rent, living costs and tuition payments on my BSSM payment plan for about 6 months!





Year Vision with total costs for the entire year:





Rent/utilities for the year: $9000 USD ($15200 NZD) Tuition: $5000 USD ($8450 NZD) Living Costs: $5200 USD (8780 NZD) Total: $19200 USD ($32400 NZD)





⚠️ Please Note: This fundraiser is set up in US Dollars (USD) to align with my actual tuition and living bills here in America. If you are donating from New Zealand or elsewhere, your local card will automatically and seamlessly handle the currency conversion to NZD at checkout!