Emergency Vehicle Replacement

Hi everyone,

Earlier this week, after leaving an appointment in Ridgecrest, I was driving down Bowman when another vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign coming out of the dump and struck my driver’s side tire and door. While I am sore and in a lot of pain, I am so grateful to be okay.

Unfortunately, our car was completely totaled in the crash.

Living in a rural area, our vehicle is our absolute lifeline. Both adults in our home commute over 15 miles one way for work, and it’s what we use to care for our kids. On top of that, an enormous added stressor is that this is the main vehicle we rely on every day for our dog rescue work—getting vulnerable animals off the streets, pulling them out of harm's way, and transporting them to and from our sanctuary.

Why We Need Your Help:

Insurance Shortfall: We are currently fighting the other driver's insurance, but they are only offering their policy limit rather than the actual value of the car, leaving us thousands of dollars short.

Vital Transport: Without a car, we cannot get to work to fund our daily living expenses or the supplies needed for our sanctuary dogs.

Rescue Efforts Paused: Without reliable transport, our ability to carry out daily rescue missions is put on hold.

We are reaching out to ask our community for help during this desperate time. All funds raised will go directly toward replacing our totaled vehicle so we can get back to work, care for our family, and continue saving dogs in need.

If you can’t donate right now, sharing this campaign with your network means the world to us. Thank you so much for your support!