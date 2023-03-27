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Emergency Help Needed for Young Girl

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$400 USD

Fundraiser created byTrevor Rothaus

Emergency Help Needed for Young Girl

Tania is a 10th grade student at St. Albert’s High School. She comes from a very poor family that has been working for a landlord as bonded laborers.


Tragically, while Tania was helping her family by preparing food for the landlord’s animals, her hand became caught in a machine used for preparing animal feed. As a result of this terrible accident, she lost all five fingers and part of her hand.


The doctors have advised that Tania urgently needs surgery and further medical treatment. Unfortunately, the cost of the surgery is far beyond what her family can afford. Coming from such a vulnerable background, the family has no means to bear these expenses on their own.


Therefore, we humbly appeal to you for your kind support and financial contribution towards Tania’s surgery and medical treatment. Even a small contribution from you can make a great difference in her life and give this young girl hope for recovery and a better future.


We sincerely request you to stand with Tania and her family in this difficult time. Your generosity can help her receive the treatment she desperately needs and enable her to begin her journey towards recovery.


Every contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated.


May God bless you abundantly for your kindness, compassion, and support.


How will the funds reach her?

My name is Trevor Rothaus, I have been helping the priests raise funds for Christian schools, programs, and families in Pakistan. This particular case comes to me through Fr. Waqar of St. Albert's High School. I cover the transfer fees to ensure every dollar goes to those in need.

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